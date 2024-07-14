Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $122,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $758.49. The company had a trading volume of 909,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

