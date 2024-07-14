Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.59.

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

