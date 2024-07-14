ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $14.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,448,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

