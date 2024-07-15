103,065 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.21% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,700. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 747,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,910. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

