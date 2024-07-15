103,739 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
IRT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 2,099,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,514. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -619.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
