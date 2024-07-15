14,500 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,429. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

