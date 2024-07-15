183,056 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 183,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,116. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.