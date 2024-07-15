240 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in NVR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NVR by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in NVR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8,062.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,243.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,586.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,532.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.