264 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $20.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $909.96. 5,160,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $789.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

