286,408 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 286,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 294,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,685. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $576.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
