3,052 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,892,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $145,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 81,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 565,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

UBER traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,432,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.