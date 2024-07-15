31,354 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,354 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 109.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,559,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
ORA stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $75.23. 470,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
