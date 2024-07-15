325 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,009,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,142. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

