35,000 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.85. 16,920,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,628,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

