4,184 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

