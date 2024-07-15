5,824 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.33. 663,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

