99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Shares Sold by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC lowered its position in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. 99 Acquisition Group accounts for 0.6% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in 99 Acquisition Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNAG. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNAG remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

