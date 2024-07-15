Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
MRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,331,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
