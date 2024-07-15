Abbrea Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.40.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $858.12. 637,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,704. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $795.47 and its 200-day moving average is $701.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

