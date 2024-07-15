Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,443 shares of company stock worth $49,055,646. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

