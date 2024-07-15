Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $247.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

