Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Adobe stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.05. 2,013,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

