ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

