Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $126.73 million and $27.90 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,152,938,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,152,938,221.7796314 with 531,786,240.58879375 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.74347454 USD and is up 20.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $29,382,575.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

