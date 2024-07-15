Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,867. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

