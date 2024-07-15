AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

