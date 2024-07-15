Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $106.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00079968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00021615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

