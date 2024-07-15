Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $7.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00082176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010127 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.