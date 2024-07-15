Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.41

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.41 and last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 1252184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$993.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6494624 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

