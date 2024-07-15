Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.45 and last traded at $78.39. Approximately 4,146,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,406,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

The company has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 71,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

