Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Up 1.1 %

Alkermes stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alkermes by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.