Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Crocs Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. 568,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.