Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in APi Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 327,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

