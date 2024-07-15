AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on AB. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
NYSE AB opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.