AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on AB. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.