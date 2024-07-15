Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

