América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 69.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.22. 475,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

