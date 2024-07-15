American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $260.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Express traded as high as $244.66 and last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 2980650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.63.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
