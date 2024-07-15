American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $93.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC cut American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $102,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.