Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target at $19.67

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

