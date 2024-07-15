Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

7/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $245.00.

7/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00.

7/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,866,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,513,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.