Analyzing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tactile Systems Technology and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.58%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.89%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $276.67 million 1.03 $28.51 million $1.20 10.02 SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.55 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -14.05

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 10.19% 15.88% 10.33% SI-BONE -29.93% -25.14% -18.77%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats SI-BONE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.