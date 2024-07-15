Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,161.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 359,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.