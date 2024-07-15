Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

HUN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,340. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

