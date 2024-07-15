Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $515.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.02 and its 200-day moving average is $471.87. The firm has a market cap of $467.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

