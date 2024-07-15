AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $379.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $353.00 to $379.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $298.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AON will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 108.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AON by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

