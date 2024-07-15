Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.61

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.