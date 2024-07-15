Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $60.23 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001536 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,142,702 coins and its circulating supply is 182,142,292 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

