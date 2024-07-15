Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of ARM by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at 181.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 118.91. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

