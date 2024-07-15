Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %
ARTW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.