Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,442 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 932,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,571. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

